Kwestia ta ma ogromne znaczenie dla prasy, artystów, demokracji i kultury. Jest przedmiotem niesamowitej batalii toczonej przez wielkie platformy.
Od wielu miesięcy, we wszystkich mediach społecznościowych, raz po raz powtarzana jest groźba: jeśli dyrektywa europejska o prawach autorskich zostanie przyjęta, oznaczać to będzie koniec wolności w internecie. Internauci stracą darmowy dostęp do wszelkich usług. Twórczość i informacja zostaną zduszone przez cenzurę. Stracimy to, co stało się podstawowym składnikiem naszego życia: wolny internet i jego nieskończone bogactwo. Przerażająca perspektywa… Dziesiątki tysięcy stron rozpowszechnia petycję, której tytuł brzmi niczym rozkaz: « Ratujcie internet » . Któż nie walczyłby o taką sprawę?
A przecież nie można uniknąć stwierdzenia, że wszystkie te nie znoszące sprzeciwu wypowiedzi to jedna z najbardziej intensywnych kampanii dezinformacyjnych w historii. Czy internauci naprawdę będą musieli płacić za dostęp do sieci i przesyłanie utworów?
Nie. Dyrektywa mówi to dobitnie. Tylko te platformy, które czerpią z sieci poważne zyski będą opłacać media, artystów i autorów.
Czy zostaną zrujnowane i zmuszone do zaprzestania działalności?
Absolutnie nie. Zajmujące niezwykle dominującą pozycję, dwie duże platformy amerykańskie wchłaniają dzisiaj prawie 80 proc. dochodów z reklamy w internecie. Dziesiątki miliardów dolarów rocznie. Jeśli zapłacą kilkaset milionów dolarów autorom utworów, to ich to nie zabije, tak, jak nie zabije ich nałożenie minimalnych podatków w Europie.
Na takiej zasadzie funkcjonują przecież wszystkie przedsiębiorstwa rozpowszechniające utwory: płacą ich autorom.
Inny z fake newsów kolportowanych przez lobbystów mówi, że wprowadzenie dyrektywy równa się wprowadzeniu cenzury. To naprawdę szczyt wszystkiego, zważywszy, że dyrektywa broni dziennikarzy, których koledzy postradali życie walcząc z cenzurą.
Nie. Jeśli niektóre artykuły czy piosenki znikną z sieci, to będzie to wyłączna decyzja wielkich platform. Póki co grożą one w ten sposób mediom i artystom. Z jednej tylko przyczyny : nie chcą im płacić.
Groźba nie jest abstrakcyjna. W przeszłości, pewna wielka wyszukiwarka na krótki czas « wykatalogowała » media jednego z krajów europejskich, które żądały uczciwej zapłaty. Wciągnięte na „listę” media zostały następnie zmuszone do kapitulacji, żeby pozostać w sieci. Stosunkowo niedawno, we wrześniu zeszłego roku, włoska Wikipedia zgasła w przeddzień głosowania parlamentu europejskiego w sprawie dyrektywy, by pokazać internautom, jak wyglądałby świat po wejściu dyrektywy w życie. Była to dziwna próba zastraszenie, jako że Wikipedii ten tekst europejski nie dotyczy.
I właśnie dlatego, żeby uniknąć tego typu scenariusza, kraje UE zwierają szyki. Olbrzymom internetu trudno będzie przecież « wykatalogować » media pięciuset milionów Europejczyków. UE to rynek, bez którego nie mogą się obejść.
Ryzyko cenzury naprawdę istnieje. Ryzyko ograniczenia informacji, które powstałoby pod nieobecność dyrektywy. W razie gdyby wszystkie dochody dalej spływały do platformy, pozbawiając stopniowo media środków do życia. Ta sytuacja już istnieje. Dziesiątki gazet zostało zamkniętych. I demokracja jest w niebezpieczeństwie.
To prawda, ze internauta potrzebuje wolnej i pluralistycznej prasy. To prawda, że potrzebuje on ochrony przed fake newsami, przed próbami manipulacji opinią publiczną, przed propagandą struktur państwowych, lobbystów gospodarczych i trolli. Potrzebuje żywej, działającej demokracji. Ale do tego wszystkiego potrzebne są niezależne i krytyczne media, które mogą utrzymać się ze swojej pracy. Przyjęcie tej dyrektywy to dla mediów sprawa życia i śmierci i kwestia utrzymania się wielu artystów i autorów.
To także kwestia utrzymania bogatego i różnorodnego internetu, w którym informacja i kultura zajmują należne sobie miejsce.
