Kwestia ta ma ogromne znaczenie dla prasy, artystów, demokracji i kultury. Jest przedmiotem niesamowitej batalii toczonej przez wielkie platformy.

Od wielu miesięcy, we wszystkich mediach społecznościowych, raz po raz powtarzana jest groźba: jeśli dyrektywa europejska o prawach autorskich zostanie przyjęta, oznaczać to będzie koniec wolności w internecie. Internauci stracą darmowy dostęp do wszelkich usług. Twórczość i informacja zostaną zduszone przez cenzurę. Stracimy to, co stało się podstawowym składnikiem naszego życia: wolny internet i jego nieskończone bogactwo. Przerażająca perspektywa… Dziesiątki tysięcy stron rozpowszechnia petycję, której tytuł brzmi niczym rozkaz: « Ratujcie internet » . Któż nie walczyłby o taką sprawę?

A przecież nie można uniknąć stwierdzenia, że wszystkie te nie znoszące sprzeciwu wypowiedzi to jedna z najbardziej intensywnych kampanii dezinformacyjnych w historii. Czy internauci naprawdę będą musieli płacić za dostęp do sieci i przesyłanie utworów?

Nie. Dyrektywa mówi to dobitnie. Tylko te platformy, które czerpią z sieci poważne zyski będą opłacać media, artystów i autorów.

Czy zostaną zrujnowane i zmuszone do zaprzestania działalności?

Absolutnie nie. Zajmujące niezwykle dominującą pozycję, dwie duże platformy amerykańskie wchłaniają dzisiaj prawie 80 proc. dochodów z reklamy w internecie. Dziesiątki miliardów dolarów rocznie. Jeśli zapłacą kilkaset milionów dolarów autorom utworów, to ich to nie zabije, tak, jak nie zabije ich nałożenie minimalnych podatków w Europie.

Na takiej zasadzie funkcjonują przecież wszystkie przedsiębiorstwa rozpowszechniające utwory: płacą ich autorom.

Inny z fake newsów kolportowanych przez lobbystów mówi, że wprowadzenie dyrektywy równa się wprowadzeniu cenzury. To naprawdę szczyt wszystkiego, zważywszy, że dyrektywa broni dziennikarzy, których koledzy postradali życie walcząc z cenzurą.

Nie. Jeśli niektóre artykuły czy piosenki znikną z sieci, to będzie to wyłączna decyzja wielkich platform. Póki co grożą one w ten sposób mediom i artystom. Z jednej tylko przyczyny : nie chcą im płacić.

Groźba nie jest abstrakcyjna. W przeszłości, pewna wielka wyszukiwarka na krótki czas « wykatalogowała » media jednego z krajów europejskich, które żądały uczciwej zapłaty. Wciągnięte na „listę” media zostały następnie zmuszone do kapitulacji, żeby pozostać w sieci. Stosunkowo niedawno, we wrześniu zeszłego roku, włoska Wikipedia zgasła w przeddzień głosowania parlamentu europejskiego w sprawie dyrektywy, by pokazać internautom, jak wyglądałby świat po wejściu dyrektywy w życie. Była to dziwna próba zastraszenie, jako że Wikipedii ten tekst europejski nie dotyczy.

I właśnie dlatego, żeby uniknąć tego typu scenariusza, kraje UE zwierają szyki. Olbrzymom internetu trudno będzie przecież « wykatalogować » media pięciuset milionów Europejczyków. UE to rynek, bez którego nie mogą się obejść.

Ryzyko cenzury naprawdę istnieje. Ryzyko ograniczenia informacji, które powstałoby pod nieobecność dyrektywy. W razie gdyby wszystkie dochody dalej spływały do platformy, pozbawiając stopniowo media środków do życia. Ta sytuacja już istnieje. Dziesiątki gazet zostało zamkniętych. I demokracja jest w niebezpieczeństwie.

To prawda, ze internauta potrzebuje wolnej i pluralistycznej prasy. To prawda, że potrzebuje on ochrony przed fake newsami, przed próbami manipulacji opinią publiczną, przed propagandą struktur państwowych, lobbystów gospodarczych i trolli. Potrzebuje żywej, działającej demokracji. Ale do tego wszystkiego potrzebne są niezależne i krytyczne media, które mogą utrzymać się ze swojej pracy. Przyjęcie tej dyrektywy to dla mediów sprawa życia i śmierci i kwestia utrzymania się wielu artystów i autorów.

To także kwestia utrzymania bogatego i różnorodnego internetu, w którym informacja i kultura zajmują należne sobie miejsce.

LISTA SYGNATARIUSZY APELU

Austria

APA Clemens Pig President and CEO of APA - Austrian Press Agency

President of Group39 - Independet European News Agencies Vice-President of Keystone-SDA, Suisse News Agency Member of the Board of Directors of MINDS International Member of the Supervisory Board of Austrian Association of Cooperatives

Austria MediaManager of the Year 2018

Der Standard Oscar Bronner Publisher, Der Standard

Kurier Helmut Brandstätter Editorialist of Kurier (Austria)

Belgium

Belga News Agency Patrick Lacroix CEO

Het Nieuwsblad/De Gentenaar Liesbeth Van Impe Editor-in-chief Het Nieuwsblad/De Gentenaar

La Dernière Heure Jean-Marc Gheraille Editor-in-Chief, La Dernière Heure.

Le Soir Alain Lallemand Reporter at large, Le Soir (Belgium), Lorenzo Natali Prize 2000, Sigma Delta Chi Awards 2002 and 2007. Co-founder and administrator, European Investigative Networks (EIC).

Libre Belgique (la) Dorian de Meeûs Editor-in-Chief, La Libre Belgique

Libre Belgique (la) Christophe Lamfalussy Senior Correspondent, La Libre Belgique; laureate of the ‘Prix Dexia du journalisme’. Co-author of ‘Molenbeek-sur-Djihad’.

Press Club Brussels Europe Labaki Maroun Former head of world desk at Le Soir, president of Press Club Brussels Europe.

RTL Be Christophe Giltay Grand Reporter à RTL - TVI Carte de presse belge N° : F03543

RTL Be Jean-Pierre Martin Reporter at large since 1984 for RTL Belgique . Has covered the main conflicts in the world during the last 30 years. He works more specifically on Middle East and Central Africa and the year he spent in 1994 in Rwanda left its mark on him.

Bulgaria

24 chasa Georgi Milkov Special foreign correspondent of 24 chasa

Capital.bg Rumiana Chervenkova Editor-in-chief of the economic information website capital.bg

Magazine Club Z Veselin Zhelev Commentateur politique du magazine Club Z

Sega Daily Svetsolav Terziev Analyst for The Sega Daily, PhD in Journalism, professor in Journalism at the University of Sofia and the Institute of Economy of Sofia, shortlisted laureate for the European Press Prize 2015

Croatia

Croatian News Agency Hina Damir Hainski Board Adviser

Croatia membre du Conseil EU Journalismfund.eu Sasa Lekovic Free lance investigative reporter, editor and trainer & media consultant; Investigative Journalism Center president; EU Journalismfund.eu Advisory Board member

Athens News Agency Aristidis Viketos correspondence of the Athens News Agency

Cyprus

Department of Politis newspaper and Union of Cyprus Journalists Giannis Seitanides Chief editor of Economic Department of Politis newspaper, treasurer of the Union of Cyprus Journalists

OMEGA TV Christos Georgiou Chief editor at OMEGA TV

Phileleftheros newspaper and Union of Cyprus Journalists Lenia Karatzia Journalist at Phileleftheros newspaper, vice president of the Union of Cyprus Journalists

Politis Katia Savva Editor, Politis Newspaper; winner of the Cyprus News Agency Award 2017; awarded an Honorary Distinction by the Cypriot NGO AWARE as part of its ‘Respect - Accept – Integrate' campaign on asylum, migration and integration.

Sigma TV et PDG de Dias group Chrysanthos Tsouroullis Editor-in-chief of Sigma TV and CEO of Dias group.

Simerini, " 24Hours" and member of the Committee of the Union of Cyprus Journalists. Marios Demetriou Reporter for daily newspaper Simerini. columnist for the weekly newspaper " 24Hours" and member of the Committee of the Union of Cyprus Journalists.

Union of Cyprus Journalists Christos Christophides General secretary of the Union of Cyprus Journalists

Union of Cyprus Journalists George Frangos President of the Union of Cyprus Journalists

Union of Cyprus Journalists Andreas Riris Member of the Board of Directors of the Union of Cyprus Journalists.

Union of Cyprus Journalists Anna Georgiou Petrou Secretary at the Union of Cyprus Journalists

Union of Cyprus Journalists Vera Michael secretary at the Union of Cyprus Journalists

Chloé Emmanouilidis Freelance Journalist

George Theodoulou Freelance journalist

Elena Stavrou Freelance journalist

Marilena Mardapitta Unemployed journalist

Czech Republic

CTK Radka Markova Editor-in-chief Czech News Agency (CTK), Journalist Quail 2003 (dedicated to outstanding Czech journalists below 33)

Sport (daily) and isport.cz Lukas Tomek editor-in-chief

Blesk (daily) and Aha! (daily) Radek Lain Editor-in-chief

CTK Czeck News Agency Majstr Jiri President

Czech Radio Lucie Vopalenska Czech Radio journalist, Ferdinand Peroutka Prize 1998

Czech television Jakub Szanto Middle East reporter for Czech Television in 2013-2018, Ferdinand Peroutka Prize 2017

Denik (daily)Roman Gallo Editor-in-chief

Digizone.cz Filip Rozanek Editor-in-chief

Flowee.cz, Zdenek Strnad editor-in-chief

iDNES.cz Frantisek Strnad Editor

Info.cz Michal Pur Editor-in-chief

Lidove noviny (daily) and www.lidovky.cz, Veselin Vackov Editor-in-chief

Denmark

Mogens Blicher Bjerregård President

Lars Vesterløkke Chefredaktør/adm. direktør,

France

AISNE NOUVELLE Samir HEDDAR Editor in chief

Arte/France télévisions Thierry De Lestrade Journalist réalisateur, Arte/France télévisions

Bulletin Quotidien Bulletin - BQ Laurent BERARD-QUELIN Rédacteur en chef, Bulletin Quotidien - BQ, président de la FNPS

CHARENTE LIBRE Armel LE NY Editor in chief

Courrier de Gironde, de Courrier français et de La Renaissance du Loir-et-Cher Jean-Christophe GIRET Deputy Editor in chief

Courrier de Gironde, de Courrier français et de La Renaissance du Loir-et-Cher Marc-Paul LEMAYEditor in chief

COURRIER DE LA MAYENNE, HAUT ANJOU et ECHO D'ANCENIS Jean-Michel DESAUNAI Managing Director

COURRIER PICARD Mickael TASSART Editor in chief

DAUPHINE LIBERE Guy ABONNENC Editor in chief

DEPECHE DU MIDI José BIOSCA Global News Director

DNA/ALSACE/ BIEN PUBLIC / DAUPHINE LIBERE / EST REPUBLICAIN - JOURNAL DE SAONE ET LOIRE / PROGRES / REPUBLICAIN LORRAIN / VAUCLUSE MATIN / VOSGES MATIN Pascal JALABERT Editor in chief

DORDOGNE LIBRE Thomas BRUNET Editor in chief

ECHO DU BERRY Ludovic MESNARD Directeur délégué et rédacteur en chef

EST ECLAIR / LIBERATION CHAMPAGNE Nicolas FOSTIER Delegate editor

EST REPUBLICAIN / REPUBLICAIN LORRAIN / VOSGES MATIN Sebastien GEORGES Editor in chief

FIGARO Alexis BREZET Directeur des rédactions

FIGARO MAGAZINE Laurence DE CHARRETTE Managing Director

FIGARO MAGAZINE Jean-Marc Gonin Reporter at large and editor in chief of Figaro Magazine (France)

FIGARO MAGAZINE Guillaume ROQUETTE Directeur de la rédaction

France ANTILLES GUADELOUPE Caroline BABLIN Editor in chief

GROUPE CENTRE France Olivier BONNICHON Directeur de la coordination éditoriale

GROUPE SOGEMEDIA Jean-Pierre DE KERRAOULT

HAUTE PROVENCE INFO Jean-Luc ICARD Publication Director

HEBDO DES SAVOIE Stéphane DUCRET Editor in chief

ICN INFORMATEUR CORSE NOUVELLE Paul AURELLI Publication Director Editor in chief

INDEPENDANT Alain BAUTE General Director

INDEPENDANT DU PAS-DE-CALAIS Valérie SERBOURDIN Publication director

JOURNAL D'ICI Pierre ARCHET Managing Director

JOURNAL DU DIMANCHE Hervé GATTEGNO Directeur de la Rédaction

JOURNAL DU DIMANCHE Cyril PETIT Secrétaire Général

Journal du Médoc Dominique BARRET Editor in chief

JOURNAL TOULOUSAIN Rémi DEMERSSEMAN Directeur de la publication

JOURNAUX DE LOIRE ( Courrier de l'Ouest, Maine Libre, Presse Océan) Marc DEJEAN Directeur des rédactions

LA DEPECHE DU MIDI Lionel LAPARADE Editor in chief

LA LOZERE NOUVELLE Calude DONNADIEU Director

La Renaissance Lochois Pierre SCHMIDT Editor in chief

LA SEMAINE DU PAYS BASQUE Jean-Philippe SEGOT Président

La Vie corrézienne et du Semeur Hebdo Cyril GRÉGHI Editor in chief

La Voix du Nord Patrick Jankielewicz Editor in chief

La Voix du Nord Pierre Mauchamp Managing Director

L'ABEILLE DE LA TERNOISE Benoit CAILLIEZ Directeur délégué et rédacteur en chef

L'AUXOIS LIBRE Sylvie MEUNIER

Le Journal du Dimanche JDD Benoit Leprince First RS

Le Monde Florence Aubenas Reporter at large for Le Monde. Awards: Prix Joseph Kessel (2010) , Prix Jean Amila-Meckert (2010), Globe de Cristal (2011) , Prix d'Académie (2015).

LE PELICAN Florence GURRIERI Publication director

LE POHER / JOURNAL DE LA BRETAGNE Erwan CHARTIER-LE FLOCH Directeur de publication et rédacteur en chef

Le Progrès / LE BIEN PUBLIC / LE JOURNAL DE SAÔNE-ET-LOIRE Xavier Antoyé Editor in chief

LE RESISTANT Anne CAZAUBON Editor in chief

LES DERNIERES NOUVELLES D'ALSACE Dominique JUNG Editor in chief

MADAME FIGARO Anne Florence SCHMITT Managing Director

MEDIABASK Antton ETCHEVERRY Editor in chief

MIDI LIBRE Olivier BISCAYE

NICE MATIN Denis CARREAUX Directeur des rédactions

NORD LITTORAL Philippe HENON Editor in chief

NOUVELLE REPUBLIQUE Christophe HERIGAULT Managing Director

NOUVELLES SEMAINE Jacques DANCALE Rédacteur en chef

OPINION INDEPENDANTE Hélène DUBOE Oresident and CEO

OUEST-France François-Xavier LEFRANC Editor in chief

Paris Match Baptiste Giroudon

PARISIEN-AUJOURD'HUI EN France Stéphane ALBOUY Managing Director

PARIS-NORMANDIE Thierry RABILLER Editor in chief

PHARE DE RE, LE LITTORAL DE LA CHARENTE MARITIME ET HAUTE SAINTONGE Bertille SCHMIDT Publication director

PROVENCE Philippe SCHMIDT Managing Director

RESEAU HEBDO ECO Alain VEYRET Président

safenewsrooms.org Taha Siddiqui Founder safenewsrooms.org / Print + TV Journalist | Instructor, SciencesPo | Human Rights Activist

SUD OUEST Jean-Pierre DORIAN Editor in chief

SUD OUEST Christophe GALICHON Managing Director

TELEGRAMME Hubert COUDURIER Directeur de l'Information

TELEGRAMME Samuel PETIT Rédacteur en chef

TRIBUNE DE LYON François SAPY Publication director

UNION REIMS, EST-ECLAIR, ARDENNAIS, LIBERATION CHAMPAGNE Didier LOUIS Editor in chief

Vie corrézienne Thibault FAUVERGUE Deputy Editor in chief

Cécile Allegra Réalisatrice

Patrick de Saint-Exupéry

Jean-François Delassus "Auteur realisateur / 150 hours documentaries and fictions"

Etienne Huver

Virginie Linhart auteur - réalisatrice

Philippe Rochot "indépendant Reporter Founder sites "Reportages pour mémoire and photo website http://philippe-rochot.piwigo.com/"

Frédéric Tonolli Reporter at large

AFP Fabrice Fries President and CEO

Germany

Der Spiegel Christoph Reuter Middle East correspondent for Der Spiegel (Germany), Reporter of the Year awarded by Medium Magazine in 2012, best non-fiction book in 2015 (awarded by NDR, the broadcasting corporation), Bayeux Calvados-Normandy Prize for War Reporters 2015.

Der Spiegel Ehlers Fiona War and Crisis Reporter for Der Spiegel, ex foreign correspondent in Italy, Liberty Award 2008, EMMA award, Children’s Rights Award

Der Tagesspiegel Caroline Fetscher Reporter and columnist for Der Tagesspiegel, Germany. She has covered among other issues the Kosovo war of 1999 and the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia in The Hague

Die Zeit Bauer Wolfgang Reporter of the Chief Editor of Die Zeit (Germany), Bayeux Calvados-Normandy Prize for War Reporters in 2013, 2015 (Special Prize Prix Ouest-France Jean-Marin) and 2016, Nannen Prize for the Best Documentary 2016, Liberty Award 2016, Catholic Media Prize 2012

DPA Peter Kropsch President and CEO dpa-Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH (Hamburg)

Katholische Nachrichten-Agentur Gmbh Ludwig Ring-Eifel Editor in chief of Katholische Nachrichten-Agentur GmbH

RTL- Allemagne Antonia Rados Chief foreign correspondent of RTL-TV (Germany), German Television award 2003, Romy- award for best TV Documentary 2003 and Hanns- Joachim Friedrichs- award, Special mention of the Jury for a documentary at the Bayeux Calvados-Normandy Prize. Dr. Rainer Hildebrandt Medal 2011, Hildegard von Bingen Award 2012. Emmy nomination 2013 and several other awards, including twice the Bavarian TV- award and twice the Austrian Romy-award for documentaries.

Société de production Kobalt Documentary Katrin Sandmann Former Reporter at large for N24/Welt, now partner and CEO of TV production company Kobalt Documentary.

Peter Stefan Hearbst Editor in chief Saarbrücken

Carsten Stormer Reporter at large based in Manilla, member of the association of reporters “Zeitenspiegel”, covering Cambodia, Myanmar, Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Sudan. He has written several books.

Greece

Antenna TV Nicholas Vafiadis Anchor, head of Foreign News Department,

AFP Will Vassilopoulos Video journalist- Rory peck prize - He went behind the camera in 2011 and has since covered topics such as Greece’s economic crisis, political unrest in Egypt, Turkey and Romania, the conflict in Ukraine and most recently the migration crisis in Europe. He is the recipient of the 2016 Rory Peck Award for News for his film "Fear and Desperation: Refugees and Migrants Pour into Greece”

AFP Angelos Tzortzinis Photojournalist - Best Agency photographer Time Magazine

Athens - Macedonian Press Agency (ANA-MPA) Michalis Psilos President & CEO of Athens - Macedonian Press Agency (ANA-MPA)

I Femirida ton Syntakton Nicholas Voulelis Director I Femirida ton Syntakton (the Journalists' Journal)

I Kathimerini Nikos Konstantaras Editor in chief

Hungary

Le Centre Tamás Richárd Bodoky Investigative journalist and editor, and non-profit executive based in Budapest, Hungary. Bodoky has won the Gőbölyös Soma Prize for investigative journalism in 2008 for his articles on Hungary's 2006 unrest and police brutality. Bodoky has won the Iustitia Regnorum Fundamentum and the Hungarian Pulitzer Memorial Prize for his investigative articles and freedom of information lawsuits on high level political corruption cases. Bodoky is Marshall Memorial Fellowship alumni, and member of international investigative journalism networks. In 2011 Bodoky co-founded Hungarian watchdog NGO and investigative journalism center atlatszo.hu, where he serves as editor and director.

Ireland

Geraldine Kennedy Former editor of The Irish Times (Ireland) 2002-2011, the first woman editor in the newspaper's history and the first woman editor of a national daily in Western Europe.

Irish Times Lara Marlowe Correspondent of The Irish Times. As a foreign correspondent for The Irish Times since 1996, Lara Marlowe has covered France, Barack Obama’s first term in office and a dozen wars including former Yugoslavia, Iraq and Afghanistan. She has won three press awards.

Italy

ANSA Stefano Allessandri General director

ANSA Luigi Contu Editor in chief

Corriere della Sera Lorenzo Cremonesi Reporter at large for Corriere della Sera (Italy). He covered conflicts from the Israeli-Palestinians to Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, and Ukraine. He got numerous awards, the most recent “Il Premiolino” in Milan.

Corriere della Sera Aldo Cazzullo

Corriere della Sera Rugiero Corcella

Corriere della Sera Paolo Fallai

Corriere della Sera Giuliana Ferraino

Corriere della Sera Cinzia Fiori

Corriere della Sera Angelini Luca

Corriere della Sera Luigi Ripamonti

Corriere della Sera Irene Soave

Corriere della Sera Carlo Vulpio

La Stampa Alberto Abburrà Deputy chief Digital Desk, La Stampa

La Stampa Francesco Bei Chief of the Roma bureau, La Stampa

La Stampa Maurizio Molinari Editor in chief, La Stampa

La Stampa Marco Zatterin Deputy editor in chief, La Stampa

La Stampa Marco Bresolin Brussels correspondent, La Stampa

La Stampa Paolo Mastrolilli US correspondent, La Stampa

La Stampa Christian Rocca Journalist, La Stampa

La Stampa Marco Sodano Chief of the Digital Desk, La Stampa

Mattino di Padova Paolo Cagnan Deputy editor in chief Mattino di Padova

Mattino di Padova Paolo Possamai Editor in chief Mattino di Padova

Messaggero Veneto Omar Monestier Editor in chief Messaggero Veneto

Latvia

Uldis Dreiblats Investigative journalist and publisher, winner of the Bonnier Prize (1998) and Excellence Award of the Latvian Journalists' Union (2007).

Lithuania

Lithuanian journalist's union Dainius Radzevicius Chairman of Lithuanian journalists' union (450 members. LJU is a member of IFJ and EFJ)

Šarunas Cerniauskas Team of investigative reporters for TV programme “15min Investigative Unit” (Lithuania), winners of the International Peter Greste Freedom Of Speech Award 2017, Shortlisted at European Press Prize 2017; winners of the Lithuanian Journalists' Union Vytautas Gedgaudas Prize for Journalism 2018, winners of the Investigative Journalism Award of Vilnius University Institute of Journalism 2017 and 2018.

Birute Davidonyte Team of investigative reporters for TV programme “15min Investigative Unit” (Lithuania), winners of the International Peter Greste Freedom Of Speech Award 2017, Shortlisted at European Press Prize 2017; winners of the Lithuanian Journalists' Union Vytautas Gedgaudas Prize for Journalism 2018, winners of the Investigative Journalism Award of Vilnius University Institute of Journalism 2017 and 2018.

Dovydas Pancerovas Team of investigative reporters for TV programme “15min Investigative Unit” (Lithuania), winners of the International Peter Greste Freedom Of Speech Award 2017, Shortlisted at European Press Prize 2017; winners of the Lithuanian Journalists' Union Vytautas Gedgaudas Prize for Journalism 2018, winners of the Investigative Journalism Award of Vilnius University Institute of Journalism 2017 and 2018.



Luxembourg

Le Quotidien Fabien Grasser

Le Quotidien Charles Michel

Tageblatt Dhiraj Sabharwal Editor-in-chief of Tageblatt (Luxembourg), European Newspaper of the Year 2018 (European Newspaper Awards / Category: Local Newspaper)

Malta

Times of Malta Ray Bugeja Editor Times of Malta

Netherlands

New York Times à Téhéran Thomas Erdbrink Bureau Chief of the New York Times in Tehran and reporter for De Volkskrant. His TV series “Our man in Tehran” won the top tv and journalism awards in the Netherlands in 2016, the Zilveren Nipkov award and two Tegel awards.

Poland

Dziennik Gazeta Prawna Krzysztof Jedlak Editor in chief indépendant Dziennik Gazeta

Poland Press Andrzej Skworz Editor in chief mensuel Press

Radio ZET Katarzyna Buszkowska Directrice de l’information, Radio ZET

TVN Wojciech Bojanowski Reporter for TVN (Poland), Journalist of the Year 2017 and Prize in Investigative Journalism awarded by Polish media

Tygodnik Powszechny Wojciech Jagielski Formerly reporter at Gazeta Wyborcza and the PAP agency, currently reporter for Tygodnik Powszechny. Winner of several awards, including the Tischner Prize, the Fikus Prize and le Prix Spécial Grand Press 2011.

ZPAF and ZAIKS Wojciech Druszcz photograph, membre de l'Association polonaise des Artistes Photographes (ZPAF) et de l'Association des Artistes et Compositeurs Polonais (ZAIKS).

Portugal

Lusa agency Mário Cruz photographer at Lusa agency

Romania

Agerpres Claudia Nicolae Chief editor Agerpres

Slovakia

Dennik N Andrej Ban Staff reporter of Dennik N (Slovakia) and conflict areas photographer, eight times Best Journalist in Slovakia

TASR Marian Kolar Editor-in-chief of TASR, the biggest Slovak news agency

Slovenia

quotidien Delo Novica Mihajlovic Editor at Novica Mihajlovic at Delo daily newspaper

Spain

El Mundo Javier Espinosa Reporter at large for El Mundo (Spain), Bayeux Calvados-Normandy Prize for War Reporters 1999, 2005 2006 and 2012, International Journalism Prize "King of Spain" 2000

El Pais Maria Ángeles Espinosa Azofra Reporter at large for El Pais, Prize Ortega y Gasset for war reporting in Afghanistan 2001 and Irak 2003, Prize Víctor de la Serna for foreign correspondents 2011

Javier Bauluz Independent War Reporter and Photographer, Pulitzer Prize in Journalism in 1995

Ignacio Cembrero Independent reporter (Spain), Former foreign correspondent of El País

José M. Seage Independent journalist, former Bagdad Bureau chief of Agencia EFE

Sweden

Agence de presse suédoise TT Jonas Eriksson CEO and director of editorial for the Swedish press agency TT

STT Kimmo Pietinen CEO STT

United Kingdom

Daily Telegraph Tim Butcher Bestselling author and former Daily Telegraph Middle East Correspondent and African Bureau Chief. Awards: 2003 winner UK Press Gazette Team Reporting Award; 2007 shortlisted Foreign Press Association’s Foreign Correspondent of the Year; 2010 winner Honorary Doctorate for journalism University of Northampton; 2013 winner Mungo Park explorer medal, Royal Scottish Geographical Society.

Guardian News & Media Jason Burke Senior correspondent, Guardian News & Media; best-selling author.

Press Association

The Guardian Martin Chulov Middle East correspondent for The Guardian (United-Kingdom), Orwell Prize 2015, Journalist of the year by the Foreign Press Association (FPA) 2015.

The Independent Patrick Cockburn Reporter at large for The Independent (United-Kingdom), 2014 Foreign Reporter of the Year (The Press Awards), 2014 Foreign Affairs Journalist of the Year (British Journalism Awards UK Press Gazette), 2013 Foreign Commentator of the Year (Editorial Intelligence Comment Awards), 2010 International Media Awards Peace Through Media Award, 2009 Orwell Prize, 2006 James Cameron Prize, 2005 Martha Gellhorn Prize.

Time of London Anthony Loyd War correspondent for the Time of London; one of Britain's most decorated war reporters (15 awards), among his awards are: the Ischia international award, Bayeux Calvados, Amnesty International, UK press awards lifetime achievement, British press awards Foreign correspondent (twice) and Brit press awards feature writer once; David Blundy award 1993; and several Foreign Press Awards.

Prix Albert Londres

AFP Sammy Ketz Albert Londres Prize - AFP Middle East Senior Reporter

AFP Marielle Eudes Albert Londres Prize - AFP Photo Director

AFP Boris Bachorz Albert Londres Prize - AFP Africa Director

AFP Michel Moutot Albert Londres Prize - Reporter at large

France Liban Caravelle Productions Sylvain Lepetit "Réalisateur et directeur de Caravelle Productions Prix Albert Londres 2014 "

Grands-reporters.com Jean-Paul Mari Albert Londres Prize (1987) - Prix des Organisations Humanitaires Agena (1989) - Prix Bayeux des Correspondants de guerre, (Ouest-France), 1997 - Prix Bayeux des correspondants de guerre (1998). Prix Louis Hachette (2001) - Prix Méditerranée 2002 (pour le livre : « Il faut abattre la lune. ») - Grand Prix des Lectrices Elle 2009 et Prix 3ème Assises du journalisme (pour le livre ""Sans blessures apparentes) - Grand Prix et Prix du Public au FIGRA, Festival International du Grand Reportage d’Actualité, 2010, (pour le film ""Sans blessures apparentes"") - Prix ""Encre Marine"" 2018 (pour "" En dérivant avec Ulysse"") - Directeur du site grands-reporters.com

Le Figaro Adrien Jaulmes Reporter at large for Le Figaro (France), Albert Londres Prize 2002, Bayeux Calvados-Normandy Prize for War Reporters 2007

Le Monde Christophe Ayad Reporter at large for Le Monde (France), Albert Londres Prize 2004 - Bayeux Calvados-Normandy Prize for War Reporters 2004 - European Initiative Prize for Journalism 2016

Libération Luc Le Vaillant "Portraits" Head of service et chroniqueur à Libération Albert Londres prize 1998.

Libération Luc Mathieu Reporter at large Libération Albert Londres prize 2015

Paris Match Alfred de Montesquiou Reporter at large for Paris Match (France) - Albert Londres Prize 2012 - French Press Prize 2014 - Prix Albert Londres

Annick Cojean President of The Albert Londres Prize, the highest French journalism award

Revue XXI Samuel Forey Albert Londres Prize 2017-journalist

SCAM Lise Blanchet Journalist - Albert Londres Prize - Président's journalists commission : SCAM

TF1 Catherine Jentile de Canecaude Albert Londres Prize 1998 - Journalist

François Hauter Albert Londres Prize 1986, journalist

Sorj Chalendon Albert Londres prize 1988

Christine Clerc Journalist, writer, Albert Londres prize 1982

Florence Dauchez Journalist-editor in chief - Albert Londres prize - Prix Ondas - Prix Richelieu

Grégoire Deniau Journalist and image reporter, Bayeux Prize for war correspondents, Albert London Prize, Angers scoop prize (5 times) - Grand Prize at the Monaco Festival - Ilaria Alpi Prize in Italy - Banff Prize in Canada - Vatican Prize

Julien Fouchet Reporter at large Sept à Huit / TF1 / Prix Albert Londres 2014

Jean-Claude Guillebaud Journalist. Prix Albert Londres 1972

Yves Harte Prix Albert Londres 1972 - Directeur Editorial Sud-Ouest

Frédéric Laffont Filmmaker, Prix Albert Londres 1987.

Fabrice Launay Journalist. Albert Londres prize (2007)

Manon Loizeau Albert Londres Prize

Alain Louyot Journalist

Anne Nivat Freelance Reporter at large, Albert Londres Prize 2000.

Sophie Nivelle-Cardinale Prix Bayeux Des Reporters de Guerre 2013 - Prix Albert Londres 2016

Patrick Schmitt Reporter at large. Albert Londres 1989

Julie Bertuccelli Albert Londres Prize

Jean-Robert Viallet Journaliste-Réalisateur - Albert Londres prize 2010

Nicolas Glimois Auteur-réalisateur Prix Albert-Londres 1999



Photographers

Yann Arthus-Bertrand, Photograph, director

Dimitri Beck, head of photography for Polka

Samuel Bollendorff, Photograph, director

Auberi Edler Grand reporter, documentary filmmaker

Corentin Fohlen, Photojournalist

Guillaume Herbaut, Photojournalist

Hubert Henrotte Journaliste, founder of Sygma agency

Eliane Laffont, Ancienne Présidente de Sygma New York

Jean-Pierre Laffont, Photojournalist

Georges Bartoli, Photojournalist

Pascal Maitre, Photojournalist

Louisa Gouliamaki

Aris Messinis, Chief of photography at AFP Athens

Mads Nissen, photograph flimmaker and author of three books, rewarded by more than 60 international prizes, including the World Press Photo 2015

Hans Silvester, Photograph

Czarek Sokolowski, AP veteran correspondent, Pulitzer prize 1992

Tomasz Tomaszewski, photograph

Gael Turine, Photojournalist

Véronique de Viguerie, Photograph

Mete Zihnioglu, head of Sipa Press Agency, member of FNAPPI (National Press Photos & Information Press Federation)